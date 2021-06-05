Phnom Penh: A woman drove a Mercedes C300 at high speed and hit a fence of a road repair site, completely damaging the front of the car. Fortunately nobody was injured.

The accident happened at 11:20 pm on June 4, 2021, along Street 592 at right angles to Street 337 in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.



Sources at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a white Mercedes car with Cambodian license plate M.SAM99, driven by a woman and another woman passenger traveling along 337 from south to north at high speed. At the scene, the car suddenly swerved and hit the fence around the road repair site, breaking two panels and causing severe damage to the front of the car. After the incident, the driver and passenger got into another car and escaped.



After the incident, the local police, in cooperation with the traffic police, came down to make a report and then towed the car to be stored at the Tuol Kork Police Inspectorate, waiting to be dealt with later. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]