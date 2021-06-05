Phnom Penh: A group of young men armed with swords chased, smashed and destroyed two vehicles in O ​​Bek Kam village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh on June 5, 2021.

Sources from the victim said that he was driving home with friends, and when he arrived at the scene a group of suspects chased his car on the road and he drove away to the house. A group of 3 to 4 suspects on motorbikes pulled out swords and smashed his Prius and another vehicle (*make not reported).



Police arrived at the scene, and reportedly fired two or three shots, before taking three suspects away to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police overnight. The victims filed a complaint at the O Bek Kam police station. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]