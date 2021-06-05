Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 5 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 538 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 534 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 10 deaths were reported.

At least 29 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 509 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 32,760 (with 29 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Cham: 27

This brings the total number of cases to around 33,613 cases with 26,078 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 10 to 252. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

