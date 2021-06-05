Phnom Penh: A Chinese man went to a private clinic after he felt unwell and was then forwarded to Calmette Hospital, but unfortunately when he arrived at the hospital, doctors confirmed that he was already dead.

Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate said that the case was reported at 2.30 on June 2, 2021 after the man was transported from Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon to Calmette Hospital in Srah Chak Sangkat, Daun Penh District.

Authorities identified the body as WANG ZIXU, male, born on May 1, 1997, a Chinese national living in Kampot province. According to witness, YANG FAN, a 25-year-old male friend of the victim, said that on the evening of June 1 2021, the victim contacted him on Wechat and asked him to go to Phnom Penh because the victim had a headache. The friend left from Sihanoukville with another Chinese friend to pick up the victim in front of a hotel in Kampot province. Arriving in Phnom Penh, they took the victim to Horsi Hospital in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Mon. Upon arrival, the doctor gave medicine to the victim, but he suddenly felt unwell and the doctor told them to take him to Calmette.

According to the testimony of the second witness, MING WULIANG, a Chinese man who is a doctor at the Horsi Clinic, at 21.30 on June 1, 2021, the victim came with two other friends to check in the clinic, the victim has no symptoms Easy and said that he had not eaten for a long time and vomited every time he tried to eat. He was given some medicine, but as his condition worsened, the doctor told the victim’s friends to take him to another hospital.

Authorities confirmed the specialized force of Khan and Post arrived at the scene and reported to the Deputy Prosecutor Phnom Penh Municipal Court and the Technical and Scientific Office, the Bureau of Serious Crimes and the Office of Investigation to establish an autopsy committee to examine the body and the scene.

After arriving at the scene and performing an examination, Oknha Dr. Nong Sovanrath, forensic doctor of Phnom Penh and the Office of Technical and Scientific Forensics of The Phnom Penh Municipal Police confirmed that the body died of a heart attack (possibly due to heart disease). The body is currently being kept at the morgue of Stung Meanchey pagoda, Sangkat Stung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.