Ever wondered what birds might be found in Cambodia? On Tuesday, June 15th, York County Audubon will present a Zoom program entitled: “Birds of SE Asia: a focus on Cambodian Natural History with Howie Nielsen.”

Howie Nielsen is a world class birder who lives in Lincoln County, Maine. Getting hooked on birds when he was in graduate school, Howie’s birding adventures have allowed him to be involved in studying flora and fauna while traveling in multiple countries. He’s now a retired dentist who has volunteered his services in six different countries.

For 10 years, Nielsen was in and out of Cambodia, where he was Training Adviser for the Sam Veasna Center for Wildlife Conservation, a local affiliate of Wildlife Conservation Society. During his time in Cambodia he participated in bird surveys, developed a cohort of Cambodian bird guides, guided bird tours, and sampled bird populations for dangerous strains of avian influenza virus. His program will give an overview of Cambodia ecosystems and their associated bird life. He will share some of his exciting experiences doing field work in the SE Asian bush such as the discovery of a bird previously unknown to science.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. There’s no charge to participate, but advance registration is required. To register, go to yorkcountyaudubon.org, and click on the link that you’ll find there. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. SEACOASTONLINE