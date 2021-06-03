Phnom Penh: A foreigner riding a motorbike driving across a four-way intersection was injured in a crash.

The accident happened at 1:50 pm on June 3, 2021, at the corner of Street 13 and Street 106, Sangkat Wat Phnom, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to witnesses at the scene, prior to the incident, a black LS460L with license plate Phnom Penh 2W-9999 was seen driving from east to west at high speed. Near the corner of Street 13 and Street 106, a red PCX motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1IQ-3774 was driving in the direction from north to south also at speed, without being careful. The vehicles collided, causing the motorcycle rider to suffer a head injury.

Afterwards, the local police arrived at the location and contacted an ambulance to transport the victim to thospital and contact the Office of Land Traffic Police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to measure the scene. The car and motorcycle were taken to the specialized office, waiting for a settlement according to the procedure. POST NEWS

