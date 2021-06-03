Phnom Penh: At 9:30 pm on June 2, 2021, a shocking case occurred when a man on a motorcycle chased a car after seeing his fiancé riding with a Chinese man in front of K&S Restaurant along Street 432 in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a Chinese man and a Cambodian woman were seen in a black Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2G-4328 traveling along Street 432 from west to east. A man riding a black and blue YAMAHA QBIX motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1GQ-6559 chased the car. When he arrived at the scene, he stopped in front of the car and took off his helmet. The woman, who was riding in the car with the Chinese man, came out to talk to the man, who attacked the Camry and sat on the roof.

The motorcyclist described that the woman with the Chinese man was his fiancé, and they hadn’t managed to marry due to COVID-19. She went to work in a private company, leaving work at 5pm, but often worked overtime until late at night and had a drinking party with her team. On the evening of the incident, the fiancé told him she would return at about 9 pm, because she had a small meal and met with the team. After waiting too long, the man contacted the woman who shared her location. He rode the motorcycle to the scene and saw that the Chinese man, who was the boss, patting his fiancé on the cheek, which made him very angry and caused the violence.

After the incident, the local authorities also intervened at the scene for both parties to coordinate. The two sides then left the scene. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]