Phnom Penh: Mr. Sok Penh Vuth, Governor of Daun Penh District Board of Governors, at 00:00, led the Daun Penh District Administrative Unity Command, divided into 3 groups, to inspect and crack down on business locations that were suspected of violating the instructions of the authorities.

According to the Daun Penh district governor, during the operation, the coalition forces visited clubs, foreigner bars (reportedly Sizzler Bar was one) and other businesses that violated the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism to participate in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the local area, as well as to maintain order, hygiene and aesthetics in Phnom Penh.

As a result, the team decided to close businesses in 2 locations in Sangkat Phsar Kandal I and Sangkat Chey Chunak, and confiscated the materials, including tables and chairs. NKD

