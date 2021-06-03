Battambang Province: On June 2, 2021, at 11:05 AM, the specialized unit of Battambang City Police Inspectorate received a complaint from El You Chanmoly, female, 36 years old, residing in Prek Mohatep Village, Svay Por Sangkat, Krong Battambang, Battambang province. The complaint came after a case of aggravated theft at Group 8, Ang village, Sangkat Ochar, Battambang city, Battambang province.



Immediately after receiving the complaint, forces investigated and arrested 1 suspect named Thorn Vicheka, aale, 31 years old, living in Wat Romduol Village, Sangkat Chamkar Samrong, Battambang City.



He came to the Battambang City Police Inspectorate for questioning in connection with a case of aggravated theft. After questioning, he admitted that he had indeed stolen the victim’s property.

The confiscated materials included: 1 set of SP drums, 2 ring locks, and a Honda Dream with license plate Siem Reap 1H-2908.



The suspect is currently being prepared to be sent to legal proceedings. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]