Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 3 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 729 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 721 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 6 deaths were reported.

At least 29 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 700 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 31,395 (with 29 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Tbong Khmum: 27, Pursat: 19, Prey Veng: 45

This brings the total number of cases to around 32,189 cases with 24,763 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 6 to 236. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim