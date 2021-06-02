Kampong Speu: (Preliminary information) At 6:00 AM on June 2, 2021, a traffic accident occurred when a truck carrying workers crashed. The white Hyundai without license plate was driven by Thol Chhay, male, a 22-year-old resident of Tbeng village, Rong Roeung commune, Thpong district, and was traveling from north to south in Oudong, Kampong Speu Province.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

The specialized police force went to the scene and provided emergency assistance to 21 injured workers, 9 females, of which 6 were seriously injured.

The victims are currently being treated at the Oudong District Referral Hospital. POST NEWS