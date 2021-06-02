Pursat Province: Authorities and relevant professional institutions throughout Pursat Province are busy examining and conducting research into suspected alcohol poisoning, causing the deaths of 7 people hospitalizing 10 others.

The incident is being investigated on June 2, 2021 at Kampong Stung point in Kampong Thkol village, Ansa Chambok commune, Krakor district, Pursat province.

The first deaths reportedly occurred on May 28, 2021. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]