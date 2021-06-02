Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Capital Administration would like to inform all citizens and the public that in the past, some opportunists have been farming fish around floating houses, small houses and unregulated structures on the river surface- which have turned into illegal squatter settlements, causing disorder, affecting waterways, affecting ecosystems- especially with the use of food for fish farming and the discharge of sewage sludge in the river. This seriously affects water biodiversity, damages water quality, pollutes the environment and affects the beauty of Phnom Penh, as well as affect the health of people who use unclean water.

In order to maintain the biodiversity of the water quality and eliminate the above inactivity, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration requires the owners of fish farms, floating houses, small homeowners and the owners of all unregulated structures on the river to be dismantled or relocated immediately within 1 (one) week from the date of issuance of this notice.

After this period, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration will take administrative action without taking any responsibility for any damage or loss, and in case of resistance, local authorities and experts will build a case to be sent to court legally. At the same time, the Phnom Penh Capital Administration requested the people to change their habits from raising fish on the river surface in Phnom Penh to fish in ponds.

The Phnom Penh Capital Administration strongly hopes that the people and the public, especially fish farmers, floating homeowners, small homeowners and all unregulated construction owners on the river, will participate in implementing the content of this notice and share high responsibility for the common interests of Phnom Penh. NKD