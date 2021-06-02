Battambang Province: Many people have expressed great dissatisfaction after seeing the view of a protected area in Samlot district, Battambang province, which has been changed from a beautiful and fresh view to a pile of rotten garbage, spoiling the fresh air atmosphere that used to be there in the past.

This is in the conservation area of ​​Angelina Jolie, which was photographed recently with beer bottles, paper boxes, plastic and food waste, damaging this beautiful natural area. It is recommended that those who eat, drink and eat know how to ‘keep rubbish out of their mouths’, because ‘doing so makes them cheaper than rubbish’. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]