Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 2 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 750 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 653 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 10 deaths were reported.

At least 34 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 716 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 30,695 (with 34 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 16, Phnom Penh: 428

This brings the total number of cases to around 31,460 cases with 30,432 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 10 to 230. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

