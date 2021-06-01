Implementation of measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Kampot Province, effective from June 2 for one week until June 9 2021.

Restrictions include:

All alcohol sales suspended at restaurants and bars, shops, marts etc..

Between 8pm-5am, all bars and restaurants must suspend business, but can provide takeout services.

Gatherings in groups between 8pm-5am is prohibited, unless gathering within the family or living in the same residence.

EDIT: Article 5 mentions a curfew between 8pm-5am