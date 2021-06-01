Stung Treng: Three men- a father and his two sons- were angry with a man who chased and beat their goats on May 30, 2021 near O Pouk Dam in Sesan village, Kamphoun commune, Sesan district, Stung Treng province- leading to his death.

On May 31, 2021, one day after the incident, the serious criminal police force of the Provincial Police Commission, in cooperation with the Sesan District Inspector Force led by Mr. Va Sophan, Deputy Commissioner for Criminal Planning, went to the scene and arrested three people. The father and sons were brought to the provincial police office.

Mr. Va Sophan, Deputy Provincial Police Commissioner in charge of the Serious Crimes Dept, confirmed that the three suspects who were arrested were: 1. Sreng Se, male, 50 years old, (father) – 2. Lim Meng Lung, male, 23 years old (son) and 3. Lim Meng Srong, male, 19 years old (son), who tied the victim with a rope and beat him to death.

Mr. Va Sophan said that the three suspects were questioned by police officers and the case sent to the provincial court to continue the proceedings on chrages of murder. According to the residents of Sesan village, Kamphun commune, the man, who was beaten to death was named Chan Bovan, 26, who lived in Sre Tapan village, Sam Khuy commune, Sesan district.

After examining the body, the authorities handed it over to the family to take home to celebrate according to Buddhist tradition. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]