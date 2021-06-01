Phnom Penh: The Anti-Drug Department, Kandal Provincial Police and the Phnom Penh Municipal Police launched an operation to arrest foreign criminals for trafficking, processing, packaging and transporting drugs across the border to Vietnam. Police forces confiscated more than 130 kilograms of drugs.

The operation was carried out on the orders of Brigadier General Dr. Neth Savoeun, National Police Commissioner General, and Brigadier General Mak Chito, Deputy Commissioner General of the Anti-Drug Crime Plan, under the direct command of Lt. Gen. Lek Vannak, Director of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes.

On May 28-29-30, 2021, the Department of Anti-Drug Crime assigned a team of experts to lead a joint investigation and crackdown in Kandal province and Phnom Penh. Four locations were raided: in Muk Kampoul district, Kandal province, Chbar Ampov district and three in Boeung Keng Kang district. Police detained on Vietnamese and five Chinese nationals :

1. Nguyen Van Vinh, male, 35 years old, Vietnamese,

2. LIANG LI HUA, male, 60 years old, Chinese.

3. QIU QING WEI, Male, 60 years old, Chinese.

4. CHEN ZHI QIANG, male, 60 years old, Chinese (reported to have dual Canadian nationality).

5. CHEN SHEN TANG, male, Chinese.

6. LI YI, male, Chinese.

Evidence seized included:

1: MDMA weighs over 94 kg

2: Methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 42.85 kg

3: Chemical ingredients weighs more than 10 kg.

4: Materials for processing, packaging, a large number of scales.

5: 2 cars.

6: 2 handguns and bullets

7: 2 (gas?) pistols

8: 2 pairs of handcuffs

9: 2 mobile phones.

Currently, the suspects and the evidence have been sent to the Kandal Provincial Police to build a case and send it to the Kandal Provincial Court for legal action. AREY

