Phnom Penh: A young man drove a BMW 740 at speed, knocked over a motorbike swerved and hit a grassy divider, causing damage to the car. The accident occurred at 11:20 AM on June 1, 2021 along Phnom Penh-Hanoi Road in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a white motorcycle with license plate number Kampot 1O-5278, driven by a man in a north-south direction. When he arrived at the scene, a black BMW 740 with personal license plate ST8586, driven by a young man, came in the same direction from behind, causing the motorcycle to fall. The luxury motor then lost control and hit the central divider, causing damage to the car and minor injuries to the motorcycle owner.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the district traffic police, who came to the scene and asked both parties to mediate, with the BMW side paying $ 100 to the motorcycle side to end the incident. The police asked the owner of the car to find a tow-truck to take away his German whip himself, because this case did not cause damage to state property. NKD