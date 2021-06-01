Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 1 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 616 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 753 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 6 deaths were reported.

At least 31 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 585 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 29,779 (with 31 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Pursat: 1, Prey Veng: 65, Kampong Cham: 31

This brings the total number of cases to around 30,710 cases with 29,779 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 6 to 220. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

