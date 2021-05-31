Siem Reap Province: The Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office of Siem Reap Provincial Police on the afternoon of May 30, 2021 handed over five women, including one minor, to the Siem Reap Provincial Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.

Mr. Chea Heng, Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office of the Siem Reap Provincial Police, said that the five women, including one minor, were involved in paid sexual services at Saline Residence massage in Svay Dangkum village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city on May 18, 2021.

After the crackdown, the women were handed over to the Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation of Siem Reap for the Department of Social Affairs to continue to identify and rehabilitate and integrate them into the community.

Ms. Chheng Vanna, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation, said that after receiving the five women from the provincial police commission and after completing 14 days of isolation, the department conducted an identification interview in Veal Village, Sangkat Kork Chak, Siem Reap City.

Four women received a donation of $ 20 from the International Children’s Organization during the period and a 17-year-old was sent to stay at International Child Friendly Center in Phnom Penh to rehabilitate through vocational training.

On May 18, 2021, under the direct command of HE Tea Seiha, Governor of Siem Reap Province and Chairman of the Provincial Committee for Combating Human Trafficking, an investigation was launched at the massage parlor called Saline Residence in Svay Dangkum, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City.

The five females, including one 17-year-old Cambodian national were placed on a 14-day isolation at Samdech Ov High School, while a Vietnamese male suspect was taken for a quick test for COVID-19 and sent to court for legal action. KPT

