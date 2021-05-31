Pursat: A murder took place at 9:30 AM on May 31, 2021 in Sangkat Svay Ath, Pursat City, Pursat Province.

The suspect, the victim’s husband, named Loh Theara, 38 years old, used an ax to cut his wife named Su Channy, 30 years old. She suffered several serious wounds and died at the scene. The suspect then escaped.

The motive for the murder was said to be jealousy. At present, the body of the victim is being examined by the competent authorities and will be handed over to the family to prepare for the traditional ceremony. A search is now on for the suspect, to arrest him and bring him to justice. AREY

