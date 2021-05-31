Phnom Penh: A man drove a Highlander car from the Orussey traffic light quickly, and less than 50 meters down the road hit a concrete divider, causing severe damage at 10:20 pm on May 30, 2021, near Orussey traffic light along Street 161 in Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, the white Highlander with Phnom Penh number plate 2AL-1510, was driven by a man, who was not injured in the incident.

After the accident, the owner of the car escaped, and the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the scene and store the vehicle at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office. The owner is urged to come down and resolve the matter according to the law. NKD

