Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Municipal Police arrested a man on fraud charges on May 29, 2021, after he was accused of writing worthless checks to a sum of nearly $300,000.

According to the police report, the suspect was Un Song, a 38-year-old man who is the owner of a tuna and fish supply business on Street 248, Sangkat Boeung Salang, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The report added that the arrest of the suspect was in accordance with the arrest warrant issued by Mr. Ly Sokleang, the investigating judge in Phnom Penh, and he was initially charged with fraud. After detaining the suspects for questioning, the specialized officers built a procedural case to be sent to Phnom Penh Municipal Court on May 31, 2021 to resolve the debt of the victims.

The arrest of the suspect is based on the complaint of the victim, who claimed two suspects, a couple named Un Song and Phoeun Chanthorn, conspired to defraud about $ 288,970. According to the complaint, Un Song and his wife Phoeun Chanthorn borrowed money from the victim totaling $659,100 to use and run their own business. The couple then gradually reimbursed the plaintiffs, leaving the $288,970 owing.

The police report further stated that when the suspect was due to pay the remaining debt, the bank told the victim that the three checks issued were not valid- there was no cash, and Un Song and Phoeun Chanthorn’s accounts were closed. After the bank responded, the victim contacted the suspect, Un Song, and his wife to pay off the debt. The suspect turned off the phone, could not be contacted and avoided his debts, so the victim decided to find a legal solution. .

It should be noted that according to the facts of the victim’s complaint mentioned above, the court acted until the issuance of the order. Authorities arrested the husband for questioning and settlement with creditors in accordance with legal procedures. NKD

