Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 31 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 690 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 448 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 5 deaths were reported.

At least 55 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 635 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 29,194 (with 55 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Banteay Meanchey: 180, Prey Veng: 24, Kampong Cham: 42

This brings the total number of cases to around 30,094 cases with 22,636 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 5 to 214. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.