Kampong Thom province: The Royal Gendarmerie arrested a Sandan district military police officer who attacked his ex-wife with a knife and escaped a week ago.

According to Brigadier General Eng Hy, spokesman for the National Gendarmerie on the afternoon of May 29, 2021, earlier that day the military police arrested the suspect, Srun Pich Raksmey, who had been on the run for the past week.