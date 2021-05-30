Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove an MG car at high speed and collided head-on with a ZOOMER X, causing a girl to jump off a motorcycle, seriously injuring her. Another young woman fell under the car and was dragged more than 2 km, causing her death. The Chinese man was then beaten by local people and handed over to the authorities.

This horrific incident happened at 11:40 pm on May 29, 2021, at a checkpoint along Street 105 at right angles to Street 484 in Sangkat Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named Anith, female, 18-19 years old, a student currently living near the scene in Chamkarmon district.

Sources from the scene, before the incident, they saw two girls riding a motorcycle ZOOMER X orange and white with license plate Phnom Penh 1GI-8052 traveling along 360 in the direction from west to east at medium speed. When arriving at the scene, a black MG car with license plate 2BK 1937, driven by a Chinese man, was traveling along Route 105 at high speed. It hit the ZOOMER X motorcycle and a girl managed to jump off, seriously injuring her. The other girl was dragged under the car more than 2 kilometers, and died tragically.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived and contacted the municipal experts to come down and measure the scene. The motorbike and car were taken to the Phnom Penh Municipal Traffic Office, waiting to be dealt with later.

The body was handed over to the family to take to the traditional funeral. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]