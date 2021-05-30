Phnom Penh: A Chinese man diedat 2:30 pm on May 29, 2021 at the Tsinghai Songhua Hotel, Street 271, Borey Kamakor Village Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Authorities say the body was identified as WANG ZHONGNAN, male, aged 53, a Chinese national, living in Sihanoukville.

According to Kol Roddy, a 28-year-old male hotel employee, on the afternoon of May 29, 2021, the victim was traveling in a taxi from Sihanoukville. When the victim arrived, he was sitting in a wheelchair, and was feeling unwell. The doctor arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the conclusion of the experts that “the victim died of severe liver disease.” The body is currently kept at Wat Teuk Thla.