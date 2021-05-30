Battambang: On May 29, 2021 at 9:00 am, in Group 2, Sdey Krom Village, Prek Luong Commune, Ek Phnom District, Battambang Province the anti-drug unit of the Ek Phnom District Police Inspectorate, along with other forces, cracked down on marijuana cultivation. They destroyed a total of 52 marijuana plants at the location, owned by a man named Kan Sanh, a 36-year-old resident.

After police removed the marijuana plants, Kan Sanh told police that he had planted them for use by other neighbors in the village. The authorities made an education contract with him, and he agreed to stop cultivating and was allowed to return home. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]