Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 30 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 579 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 873 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 6 deaths were reported.

At least 21 cases were imported , with the other 558 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 28,559 (with 21 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Battambang: 11 (7 from Thailand), Kampong Spue: 106, Siem Reap: 8

This brings the total number of cases to around 29,404 cases with 22,188 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 6 to 209. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.