Phnom Penh: Mr. Plang Sophal, Deputy Prosecutor and Spokesman for the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, said on the morning of May 29 that seven Taiwanese and a Vietnamese woman involved in drug trafficking and weapons possession were formally charged by Mr. Sith Vannak, Deputy Prosecutor,

After prosecutors formally charged the suspects, the case was referred to the investigating judge for a decision, and they were remanded into temporary detention.

LIN PO-I, male, 33 years old and CHUANG HUNG TAI, male, 36 years old, face charges of storing, transporting or trafficking drugs in Phnom Penh on May 21, 2021 under Article 40 of the Law on Drug Control.

WU CHING YUAN, a 33-year-old male, on charges of illegally storing, transporting or trafficking drugs in connection with the production or manufacture of drugs, traffic of firearms, explosives and ammunition which took place in Phnom Penh on May 21, 2021 under Article 40 of the Law on Inspection Drugs and Article 488 of the Penal Code.

CHAO WEN CHUNG, male, 41 years old, LI RUI TENG, male, ZHANG BO HAN, male, CHING KHAN HAO and TRUONG QUYNH NUT, a Vietnamese woman, were also charged.

On May 27, 2021, the police force of the 10th specialized office of the Anti-Drug Crime Department of the National Police General Commission sent the 7 Taiwanese Chinese men and Vietnamese woman to Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

According to sources, the eight suspects were taken into custody by the Anti-Drug Police Department on May 21, 2021, in Toul Sangke Sangkat and in Boeung Kak Borey, Srah Chak Sangkat, Daun Penh District. Two Taiwanese suspects were arrested with ketamine weighing about 1 kg. On the same day, the police raided and a resort named Samadhi Lake, Chres Village, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh and detained another six suspects, one of them a Vietnamese national.

Police seized ketamine weighing 814. 81 grams, MDMA weighing 18.71 grams, an AK-47 rifle, four handguns (including 2 SIG SAUERs ) and several hundred bullets.



After detaining the suspects and all the exhibits, the case was sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court with a formal indictment them to be remanded in custody pending trial. KOHSANTEPHEAP