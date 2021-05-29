Kampot Province: On the morning of May 29, 2021, the district administration and the authorities of Kampong Trach district went to close the Sok Kim Meng casino compound at the Ton Horn border gate in Prek Kris commune, Kampong Trach district, Kampot province, after finding four gamblers infected with COVID-19.

The action was led by Mr. Aun Khon, Governor of Kampong Trach District and his team, while the experts found 4 positive infections in people who gambled in the casino Sok Kim Meng (Ton Horn) at 8 pm on May 28, 2021.



So far, the district authorities have closed all the people in the casino to wait for experts to come and take samples- and will also test people living nearby. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]