Kampong Speu: An anti-narcotics operation was led by Lieutenant General San Sothy, Deputy Director and Lieutenant Colonel Chiao Vanna, Director of Office (A5) in cooperation with the specialized force of Kampong Speu Provincial Police, with the coordination of Mr. Khay Sophors, Deputy Prosecutor of Kampong Speu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

This operation took place at PTT gas station along National Road 4 in Roleang Sangke village, Sopor Tep commune, Chbar Morn city, Kampong Speu province on May 27, 2021 at 10:25.

Three suspects were arrested: Phum Ben, male, 39 years old, Phum Sambo, male, 35 years old and An Chetra, male, 25 years old. A large package of suspected methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 998.27 grams was seized. The suspects and evidence will be sent to the Kampong Speu Provincial Court, according to the procedure. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]