Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove an Audi Q7 at high speed, swerved to avoid a motorbike and crashed into the Tai Meng hotel, causing damaged. Fortunately no one was injured.

The incident happened at 11:25 pm on May 28, 2021 at the Tai Meng Hotel along Norodom in Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to security sources at the scene, a Chinese man was seen driving a white Audi Q7 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AJ-1799 from north to south at high speed. When he arrived at the scene, he avoided a motorbike, swerved to the right, and crashed into the Tai Meng Hotel, damaging some of the glass and vases. The car broke its front wheel.

After the incident, local authorities arrived and allowed the driver to coordinate with the hotel owner. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]