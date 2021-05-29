Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 29 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 588 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 415 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 7 deaths were reported.

At least 20 cases were imported , with the other 568 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 28,001 (with 20 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 20, Kampong Thom: 26, Kandal:

This brings the total number of cases to around 28,825 cases with 21,315 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 7 to 203. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.