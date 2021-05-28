Phnom Penh: A Toyota Prius crashed into a manhole and then a house at high speed, causing severe damage to the front wheel.

This incident happened at 2:10 AM on May 28, 2021 at a house next to a Japanese shop near Wat Nhean Vongsey, along Street 355, Toul Kork Sor Village, Sangkat Toul Sangke Ty. 2 Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, a navy blue Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-2302 was seen traveling from south to north. It hit the drain cover and then hit the house, causing minor damage to a wall, while the car broke the front right wheel. After the incident, the driver saw the uncomfortable situation, fled and left the car at the scene. The authorities measured the car and stored it to wait for a solution later. MCPN

