Kampong Thom: On Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 4:50 pm, near Koki village, Sala Visay commune, Prasat Balang district, Kampong Thom province, there lightning killed three people and seriously injured five others.

1. Name: Sun Ra, male, 42 years old (died)

2. Name: Thuk Lim, male, 62 years old (died)

3. Name: Em Srean, male, 45 years old (died)

4. Name: Sous Kim, male, age 58 years old (minor injury)

5. Prum Lat, male, 67 years old (minor injury)

6. Thuok Nil, male, 58 years old (severe injury)

7. Sean Yon, male, 35 years old (severe injury) All above live in the village-commune.

8. Khon Khan, male, (minor Injury) from Bos Veng Village, Sala Visay Commune, Prasat Balong District.

The men were working together as a team, and when it rained, they took refuge and were then struck by lightning.

After the incident, local authorities went to check the scene. The victims were taken to hospital by relatives. The bodies handed over to the families for a traditional ceremony. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]