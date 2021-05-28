Kandal: On May 28, 2021, Kandal Provincial Health Officers said 298 inmates and officials of Kandal Provincial Prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak began on May 25, with 103 prisoners and three prison officials initially identified, and according to a report from Fresh News, the infection number has increased to 298 people.

Patients were taken care of by doctors from the Kandal Provincial Health Department and given medicine insde the prison to prevent them from going outside for treatment. Police officers were also deployed around the prison.

Immediately after the positive results, prison officials worked hard to allocate treatment and prevent other inmates from becoming infected, following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines to avoid infecting other inmates.