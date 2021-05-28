Tbonh Khmum: A patient being treated for COVID-19 who killed a military officer in an escape attempt from hospital has reportedly died from a heart attack.

The incident occurred on the evening of May 25 when Moeun Men, 38- reported to be a drug addict- beat a 29-year-old military officer named Mean Wai to death.

After his arrest, the suspect- said to be a drug addict- was taken to Ponhea Krek District Referral Hospital for further treatment before facing further legal action. According to reports, he died of a heart attack on the morning of May 28, 2021- brought on by his serious drug habit.

The body was taken to Wat Samadhi in Ponhea Krek district. (Via Fresh News)