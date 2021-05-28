According to a notice issued by the Chengdu Municipal Health Commission on the 28th, there were 3 newly imported confirmed cases in Chengdu throughout the day on May 27, one of which was from Cambodia.

A passenger with Chinese nationality took flight ZA493 from Cambodia and arrived in Chengdu on May 26, and was quarantined immediately after entering the country. On May 27th, a positive test for COVID-19 was reported and a chest CT examination result was found to abnormal, and the diagnosis was confirmed as a confirmed case. The patient was transferred to a designated hospital for isolation and treatment. JIANHUA

Several other cases were reported across China on passengers from Cambodia on May 21.