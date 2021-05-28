Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 28 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 599 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 502 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 2 deaths were reported.

At least 25 cases were imported , with the other 574 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 27,433 (with 16 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 10, Ratanakiri: 1, Siem Reap: 4, Kampong Thom: 17, Oddar Meanchey: 2 (from Thailand), Pursat: 5, Svay Rieng: 74

This brings the total number of cases to around 28,237 cases with 20,900 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 2 to 196. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.