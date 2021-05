Please be informed that: Electricite du Cambodge will carry out repair work; replacing equipment and dismantling network lines to make way for road widening work in some areas / sangkats at the following time:



Thursday, May 27, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I

2-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor

3-Khan Chbar Ampov: Some areas located in Sangkat Prek Eang, Sangkat Kbal Koh, Sangkat Prek Thmey (Chak Angre Krom Branch)



4-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: = Some areas located in Sangkat Takhmao, Sangkat Prek Russey, Sangkat Takol, Sangkat Kampong Samnang (Chak Angre Krom Branch)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Daun Penh: area No. 493 located in Sangkat Phsar Thmey III (Wat Phnom Branch).

2- Khan Chroy Changva: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Prek Leap, Sangkat Prek Ta Sek (Wat Phnom Branch)

3-Khan Meanchey: Some areas located in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Sangkat Stung Meanchey III (Toul Pong Branch).

Friday, May 28, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:



1- Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Kork Khleang (O Bek Kam Branch)

2-Khan Po Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Sangkat Samrong Krom (O’Dim Branch)

3-Khan Prek Pnov: Some areas located in Sangkat Kork Roka (O’Dem Branch)

4-Khan Kambol: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Stor (O’Dim Branch)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Sen Sok: area numbers = ប ត 423, ប ត 737 = in Sangkat Khmuonh (Branch Wat Phnom)

2-Khan Por Sen Chey: area No. PT 1448 located in Sangkat Kakap I (O’Dim Branch).

3-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar, Sangkat Choeung Ek (Toul Pong Branch).



Saturday, May 29, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Chamkar Monak, area No. 1068, located in Sangkat Tonle Bassac (Chak Branch, Angre Krom)

2-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I = Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo, Sangkat Kilometer 6 (Wat Phnom Branch)

3-Khan Por Sen Chey, some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I (Toul Pong branch)

4-Takhmao City, Kandal Province, some areas located in Sangkat Takhmao, Sangkat Prek Russey, Sangkat Takdol, Sangkat Kampong Samnang (Chak Angre Krom Branch)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1- Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Sangkat Khmuonh (O Bek Kam and O’Dim branches)

Kandal Province: Some areas located in Ang Snoul District, Kandal Stung District. (Odim Branch)

3-Kampong Speu Province: Some areas located in Kong Pisey district, Samrong Tong district (Electricity of Kampong Speu).

Sunday, May 30, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:



1-Khan Po Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Sangkat Samrong Krom (Toul Pong Branch and O’Dim Branch)

2-Khan Kambol: Some areas located in Sangkat Stor (O’Dem Branch)

3-Khan Prek Pnov: Some areas located in Sangkat Kork Roka (O’Dim Branch)

4-Khan Dangkor: Someareas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar, Sangkat Choeung Ek (Toul Pong Branch)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Chrang Chamres I, Sangkat Chrang Chamres II, Sangkat Svay Pak (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Khmuonh (O’Dim Branch)

3-Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province: Some areas located in Bek Chan Commune, Thuk Chheu Neang Commune, Samrong Leu, Peuk commune, Kraing Makak commune, Prey Pouch commune, Lumhach commune, Damnak Ampil commune (O’Dim Branch).



Contact Phone of Wat Phnom Branch: 085 766 566 O Bek Kam Branch: 061/068/086 333 266 O’Dim Branch:

016/068/077 445 666 = Toul Pong Branch: 010/085 841 777 Chak Angre Krom Branch: = 078 766 166

Kampong Speu Electricity: 025 62 111 15/086 987 116 and Electricite du Cambodge Head Office: 1298.

*Please note these are just a guide and times/days may change