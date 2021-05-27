Banteay Meanchey Province: Two Thais- believed to be military (*this is severely restricted airspace that only military can use)- were seen in the air about 200 meters over the border at 05:38 on May 26, passing over the villages of Phnom Rong and Sangke villages, Boeung Beng commune, Malai district.

The 815th Border Guard Battalion said it saw two Thai military ‘aircraft’ parachuting from south to north in Malai district (*not easy to tell, but possibly powered paragliders”).

Sources confirmed that when they saw the Thai military ‘aircraft parachute’ flying into Cambodian territory, they reported to the lieutenant general Sithi Loh, Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Commissioner, for information because they had never seen this activity before.

The police force also stated that the 815th Border Police Battalion must pay more attention to protect and suppress cross-border crime and the prevention of migrant workers smuggling across the border to prevent COVID-19. However, there is no confirmation from the Thai side over who flew these parachutes, and what the purpose was. KOHSANTEPHEAP