Battambang: Toxic waste leaked from a factory in Rattanak Mondul district and flowed into a tributary of the Stung Sangke, causing dead fish to float on the water in Battambang province.

Sources from local authorities and residents said that many fish died in Rattanak Mondul district, Battambang province after toxins began flowing from the upper part of a Chinese factory. According to the local official, the dead fish in Stung Thvak, which flows into the upper Sangke River, affected three communes, including Treng, Andek Hep and Plou Meas communes in Rattanak Mondul district, Battambang province.

This is the second time that the toxins have leaked from a Chinese factory, causing dead fish and severely affecting the Stung Twak tourist area, which is also visited by tourists and affecting water users said Sorn Nil, Rattanak Mondul District Police Inspector, on May 27, 2021. After receiving the information related to the above case, he and the commune authorities immediately went to the location of the Chinese factory named Va Kang to check and saw toxic waste flowing because heavy rain eroded the reservoir, causing toxic chemicals to flow into the river.

The inspector confirmed that after inspecting, he ordered the owner of the factory to close the leak from the reservoir and advised the factory owner to be careful and that next time he will report to his superiors to take legal action. MCPN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]