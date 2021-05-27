Sihanoukville: Due to the continued infections of COVID-19 in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration would like to recommend continuing to suspend the sale of all kinds of alcohol in Preah Sihanouk Province from May 28 to June 10, 2021:

– All public markets, private markets and marts, as well as alcohol distribution depots in Sihanoukville must continue to suspend the sale and distribution of all types of alcohol

– All restaurants, cafes, food stalls, cafes, beverage businesses, food and beverage businesses and vendors of all types of alcohol must continue to suspend all alcohol services customers for an additional 14 days. In the event that the people, market managers, company managers or distributors, shop owners, shopkeepers, as well as business owners involved in the sale of alcohol as described above do not follow these instructions, they shall receive administrative and legal measures without any exceptions.