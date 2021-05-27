Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 27 May 2021, confirming the discovery of 649 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 626 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 16 cases were imported , with the other 633 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 26,859 (with 16 imported- sources vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 5, Prey Veng: 25, Kampong Thom: 22, Koh Kong: 7, Kampong Cham: 35

This brings the total number of cases to around 27,638 cases with 20,398 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 4 to 194. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC's Facebook Page, provincial releases

