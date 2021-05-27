Phnom Penh: Kerry Worldbridge Logistics has announced to the public that if anyone sees or encounters a person named Kea Huot Pros, please inform the company at the attached address, the company will provide an incentive of $ 3,000 in exchange for information leading to his whereabouts.

The company would like to confirm that this person was an accountant at the company and has been accused of falsifying documents and embezzling a lot of company money- and all the actions of this person have nothing to do with the company.

In addition, this person also has a summons to appear before June 17, 2021 regarding the company’s lawsuit for breach of trust. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]