Kampong Chhnang Province: 38 pythons were released by park officials in collaboration with the Mobile Wildlife Intervention Team Return to the nature conservation forest.

The cooperation to release the python was held on May 25, 2021 in the nature reserve near Kampong Preah pagoda, Kampong Preah village, located in Chhnuk Trou commune, Baribo district, Kampong Chhnang province, so that animals have a chance to reproduce in this natural environment.

A Kampong Chhnang provincial park ranger said that the pythons were collected by the park rangers and the mobile wildlife rescue team. from Phnom Ta Mao and other places in Phnom Penh and seized from wildlife traders.

In addition, the head of the park team also appealed to the people in the area outside the area to help maintain protect and preserve wildlife of all kinds. RASMEI

