Phnom Penh: A man was found dead in a cyclo on the afternoon of May 26, 2021, along Street 144 in Sangkat Phsar Kandal II, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. The deceased is still unidentified.

Prior to the incident, witnesses saw the old man and his friends go to receive charity gifts before he ate and rested in front of a house at the scene. After a while, the neighbors reported to the authorities that he was dead.

The local police arrived and contacted the medical team to take a COVID sample, and the doctor confirmed that it was a negative result. Then experts examined the body and found that he had died from natural causes and called a private ambulance to transport the body to be cremated at the pagoda according to tradition. AREY

