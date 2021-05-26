Tbong Khmum: A 19-year-old COVID-19 patient beat a military officer working as a guard to death and fled from Ponhea Krek District Referral Hospital on the evening of May 25, 2021.

A source from the military officer of Ponhea Krek district said that a 29-year-old military officer was named Mean Wai, from Huoch Keut village, Krek commune, Ponhea Krek district. He was sent to guard at the Referral Hospital in Ponhea Krek district.

The source added that the suspect, Moeun Men, 38, a resident of Krapeu Sar village, Damrel commune, Ou Raing Ov district, was arrested after killing the victim.

According to the source, the suspect used a stick and a hoe to hit the victim, who was sitting alone while other guards were eating.

After the incident, the suspect- reportedly a drug addict- was sent back to the treatment room in the hospital, while the victim’s body was cremated at Wat Samadhi in Ponhea Krek district. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]